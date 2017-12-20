Trump, eager for legislative victory, plans ‘bill passage event’

President Donald Trump wants to celebrate at the White House after the GOP-backed tax plan passes. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump will hold an event with lawmakers after the expected passage of a sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump will take part in a “bill passage event” at the White House with members of the House and Senate at 3 p.m.

Sanders said it would not be a signing event. She said “the bill would still need to be enrolled and that will happen at a later date.”

The president is eager to claim his first major legislative victory. The Senate narrowly passed the legislation on a party-line 51-48 vote after midnight. The House must vote a second time on Wednesday due to procedural issues.

Also Wednesday morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan acknowledged “nobody knows” if the sweeping tax cuts Congress is enacting will produce enough economic growth to fend off soaring federal deficits.

Making the rounds of morning television news shows, the Wisconsin Republican known as a deficit hawk suggested it’s a risk that Republicans are willing to take. He tells NBC’s “Today” show America hasn’t had a 3 percent annual growth rate since the Great Recession of 2008.

“What we’re trying to do here is give relief to hard-working families,” Ryan says. “We need fast economic growth. We need help for people living paycheck to paycheck.”He says the aim of the $1.5 trillion tax cut is to keep businesses in the United States, saying the relocations overseas “is a trend that has to be reversed.”

Asked about estimates that the tax cut could add $1.46 trillion to the national debt over 10 years, he replied, “Nobody knows the answer to that question.”

Critics have argued the bill is heavily biased toward the wealthy and businesses, with much more modest — and temporary — cuts for middle-income Americans

Protesters interrupted the early-morning Senate vote with chants of “kill the bill, don’t kill us” and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin among them.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill.

“If we can’t sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work,” he said.