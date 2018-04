Trump expected to pardon Scooter Libby

President Donald Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, the one-time chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, the New York Times reports.

Libby was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice in 2007 for leaking a C.I.A. officer’s identity.

President George W. Bush commuted his 30-month sentence, but didn’t pardon him.