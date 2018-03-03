Trump headlining Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner: What will he say?

President Donald Trump arrives back at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, March 3, 2018, after spending time at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON – What will President Donald Trump, who attacks stories he does not like as “fake news” and calls the press the “enemy of the people,” say when he headlines the Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner Saturday night?

First lady Melania Trump will accompany the president. Vice President Mike Pence, who was the headliner last year, will be back at the dinner, along with his wife, Karen. Daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both White House advisers, are also attending.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a target of Trump, will be among the eight members of the Trump cabinet scheduled to attend.

Trump will deliver the closing remarks at the first press dinner he is attending since becoming president.

Trump’s remarks come as his assaults on news organizations and journalists – and his attempts to delegitimize the press – have become a centerpiece of his presidency.

Beginning with Grover Cleveland, the Gridiron Club has invited every president to the dinner since 1885 – and all but Cleveland attended. “Rest assured, Mr. President, this crowd is way bigger than Cleveland’s,” Club President David Lightman, congressional editor for McClatchy News, will say in his speech, the first of the evening.

Disclosure: I am a Gridiron Club member and was the president last year.

Saturday marks the Gridiron’s 133rd anniversary dinner. Former President Barack Obama spoke at the dinner in 2015, 2013 and 2011. Former President George W. Bush came to six Gridirons while in office.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will speak on behalf of the Republicans. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, will represent Democrats.

The evening features club members performing in musical skits lampooning key figures in the White House, Congress and politics.

Republicans and Democrats get zinged in separate skits.

And in a rousing closing number this year, the women of the Gridiron take note of the “MeToo” movement.

The president himself is not portrayed in any of the skits – a club tradition no matter who is in the Oval Office. But that leaves a lot of room, with the chaotic events of the Trump era providing material.

The opening number takes on the uproar sparked by author Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” his inside look at the Trump White House. In a takeoff from the Marx Brothers’ “Duck Soup,” a cast member playing Wolff boasts about how he got his story: “I showered them with flattery, they’re easy to deceive. They thought Trump had vouched for me, boy, were they naïve.”

And in a riff off of Patsy Cline’s famous song, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is attending, is portrayed by a cast member singing, “You see I’m an Arkansas Huckabee, someone who’s born to be … part of the GOP …

“But each time I come out with more baloney you want to cry … when I try to brief you.”

Trump was jetting back from his Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida Saturday afternoon.

It’s a white-tie event, meaning tails for men and gowns for women. Last year, Pence wore a tuxedo.

Also on hand: the secretaries of Treasury, Health and Human Services, Commerce, Labor, Transportation and Homeland Security, and the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The show was produced by music Chairman John E. Mulligan III, formerly of The Providence Journal; assisted by Deputy Chairman David Lauter of The Los Angeles Times; and skit producers Craig Gilbert of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Clark Hoyt, formerly of Knight Ridder and The New York Times; Ruth Marcus of The Washington Post; and Robin Sproul, formerly of ABC News.

The Gridiron Dinner, at the Renaissance Hotel, is on the record but is not televised.

The White House has not decided yet if Trump will headline the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner April 28 at the Washington Hilton, which is televised.