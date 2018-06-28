Trump Jr. makes quick trip to City Hall to talk about Trump Tower

Donald Trump Jr. made a quick visit to City Hall Thursday to talk to an alderman about long-vacant commercial space at Trump Tower. | AP file photo

Donald Trump Jr. and his security entourage breezed in and out of City Hall Thursday for a meeting with downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) about long-vacant commercial space the riverfront tower that bears the family name.

Trump Jr. hustled out of the meeting without talking to reporters, leaving Reilly to talk about the purpose of the meeting.

“They’re looking at marketing the untenanted commercial space down by the river. They wanted to come and talk about changes they’re making to their food and beverage program up on the 16th floor. But also, they wanted to understand general rules of the road for what we’d like to see happening down on the river,” Reilly said.

Trump Jr. asked the alderman what kinds of uses he would prefer and what entertainment uses would be off-limits.

Reilly said he was crystal clear about what he will and won’t permit because residents of riverfront high-rises have had it with late-night noise.

“I made it very clear we don’t want a big disco party out on the river because of quality of life concerns,” he said.