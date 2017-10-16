Trump lauds McConnell as longtime friend, urges Clinton to ‘run again’

President Donald Trump listens to a question as he stands next Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., in the Rose Garden after their meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s feud with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems to be over.

At a joint news conference in the Rose Garden, Trump said they are “closer than ever before.”

Hillary Clinton?

No so much.

The president went after Clinton for her recent defense of NFL players who have taken a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

The president says that is an example of why Clinton lost the campaign, adding “she was not good at what she did.”

Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden that he hopes Clinton runs for president again, adding, “Hillary, please run again!”

“I think her statement in itself is very disrespectful to our country,” Trump said.

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said the players were demonstrating in a peaceful way against racism and injustice.

As for McConnell, Trump said he and the Kentucky Republican are “closer than ever before.”

“The relationship is very good, ”Trump said.

The president said McConnell has been a “friend of mine for a long time” and that they are “fighting for the same thing.”

The president says that Republicans are “close” on health care legislation and said they are working together on a tax overhaul.

Trump and McConnell came to the Rose Garden to talk to reporters after they had lunch together at the White House.

McConnell said he and Trump “have the same agenda.”

The Senate majority leader is pushing back against the notion that he and Trump are at odds. McConnell says, “we’ve been friends and acquaintances for a long time” and adds that they talk frequently on weekends.

The Kentucky senator says he and the president are working on the budget, a tax overhaul and a funding bill to address the recent spate of hurricanes.

McConnell says, “we’re together totally on this agenda to move America forward.”

As for former White House adviser Steve Bannon going after some McConnell allies, Trump said Bannon is doing what he “thinks is the right thing” but he will try to talk him out of seeking primaries against some Senate Republicans.

The president was asked Monday asked about Bannon’s attempt to unseat certain Senate Republicans who are aligned with McConnell.

The president says, “Steve is doing what Steve thinks is the right thing.” But he adds that he has a “fantastic relationship” with Republicans in the Senate.

McConnell said in the Rose Garden that it’s important to support Republicans who can win in November.

“Winners make policy, and losers go home,” McConnell said.

Trump also said is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller but would like to see a conclusion to his investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.

“I’d like to see it end,” Trump said.

Asked about Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, Trump says: “The whole Russia thing was an excuse for the Democrats losing the election.”

Trump adds “there has been absolutely no collusion. It’s been stated they have no collusion.”

Still, Trump says he is not considering firing Mueller.

“No, not at all,” Trump said.