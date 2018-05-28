Trump lays wreath at Tomb of Unknowns on Memorial Day

President Donald Trump set to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Monday and then is expected to speak at a ceremony at the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation's capital.

President Donald Trump has marked his second Memorial Day as commander in chief by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

He’s expected to make remarks before an audience in the nearby amphitheater.

Before heading to the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital, Trump said in a tweet that “those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today.”

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

First lady Melania Trump tweeted her thanks to “all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isn’t free. Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H6yhNQXyPg — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 28, 2018

Trump stood by Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before laying the wreath.