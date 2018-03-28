Trump nominates Downstate state senator to be ambassador to Kenya

State Sen. Kyle McCarter takes the oath of of office in 2015. Photo from senatormccarter.com.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated state Sen. Kyle McCarter of Downstate Lebanon to be an ambassador to Kenya, citing the southern Illinois legislator’s long history with a charity with ties to the African nation.

McCarter was first nominated last year by Illinois’ Republican congressional delegation. McCarter, along with his parents, founded Each One Feed One International, which helps orphaned and abandoned children, and also provides medical treatment for those with HIV and malaria.

McCarter and his wife Victoria lived and worked in Kenya for a year beginning in 1987 to help build a medical clinic and began working with the charity in 1984 and continue to do so.

In the congressional nomination letter, congressmen wrote of McCarter’s “extensive history in Kenya,” with experience negotiating with tribal chiefs and other dignitaries; experience working with USAID and other organizations and “heightened insight into the governmental operations and other political, economic and social realities of both Kenya and the larger region of East Africa.”

The congressmen also noted McCarter had identified ways to support Trump’s “Buy American” strategy in Kenya to help boost the American economy through Kenyan investment.

McCarter and his wife both are conversational in Swahili, the official language of Kenya.

The White House announced the nomination in a news release on Wednesday afternoon, noting McCarter “served as a field auditor, Missionary and International Director of Each One Feed One International, based in Lebanon, Illinois with an office in Mukothima, Kenya.”

According to the release, McCarter would be “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of American to the Republic of Kenya.”

The post requires Senate confirmation.

McCarter has served as a state senator since 2009, and did not seek re-election this year.

McCarter was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday. According to his Facebook page, his father passed away on Saturday, with services pending in Oklahoma.