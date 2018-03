Trump Organization subpoenaed by Mueller’s team: report

Trump Organization documents, some related to Russia, have been subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller, The New York Times is reporting.

The subpoena might be the first time Mueller’s team has asked for records about President Donald Trump’s businesses, the newspaper said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what all the subpoena covered or why the special counsel sought a subpoena instead of just asking for the records.

Neither the White House nor the Trump Organization commented to the Times.