Trump playing golf with Graham, talking tax cuts and budget

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The White House says President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham are discussing tax legislation and upcoming budget talks during a golf game at one of Trump’s Florida clubs.

Trump tweeted about the tax bill Sunday before heading to the club in West Palm Beach. House and Senate lawmakers are meeting this week to begin the difficult process of agreeing to a single version of the bill they can send to Trump for enactment.

Trump tweeted: “Getting closer and closer on the Tax Cut Bill. Shaping up even better than projected. House and Senate working very hard and smart. End result will be not only important, but SPECIAL!”

Trump spent the weekend at his Palm Beach estate. He arrived after a Friday night campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida.