Trump says Tillerson out as secretary of state; to be replaced by CIA director

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has dumped Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and will replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The president made the announcement on Twitter. He thanked Tillerson and also announced that Pompeo will be replaced by his current deputy director, Gina Haspel.

Trump offered no explanation for the change on Twitter but then paused to talk to reporters outside the White House as he was leaving for a trip to California, where he was scheduled to view prototypes of his border wall.

RELATED: A timeline of high-profile resignations and firings in the Trump White House

“I’ve worked with Mike Pompeo now for quite some time. Tremendous energy, tremendous intellect. We’re always on the same wavelength. The relationship has been very good and that’s what I need as secretary of state,” Trump said. “I think Mike Pompeo will be a truly great secretary of state. I have total confidence in him.”

As for Tillerson, Trump added: “I very much appreciate his commitment and his service. … He’s a good man.”

Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump’s announcement.

“I wish Rex a lot of good things,” Trump told reporters. “I think Rex will be a lot happier now.”

A White House official said Trump wanted to have a new team in place ahead of upcoming talks with North Korea and various trade talks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because that person was not authorized to speak publicly.

There had been longstanding rumors throughout most of Tillerson’s tenure of friction between Trump and his secretary of state, a former Exxon Mobil Corp. CEO.

A top State Department official said Tuesday that Trump never explained to Tillerson the reason he was fired.

The undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, Steve Goldstein, says Tillerson “had every intention of staying” in the job because he felt he was making critical progress in national security.

Two White House officials said Tillerson was told he was out on Friday. The sources weren’t authorized to speak publicly and demanded anonymity.

But Goldstein says Tillerson “did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason.”

Goldstein says Tillerson will miss his colleagues at the State Department and the foreign ministers he worked with.

In October, NBC news reported that Tillerson called the president a “moron,” something Tillerson never actually denied. Tillerson continued to insist his relationship with the president was solid and brushed off rumors of strain between them.

Tillerson was slated to retire from Exxon in March 2017 at age 65 under the company’s mandatory retirement policy. Paid $27.3 million last year, Tillerson has accumulated roughly $160 million in Exxon stock along with $149 million of unvested stock options, according a proxy statement the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pompeo, a former U.S. representative from Kansas, became CIA in January 2017. In Congress, he served on two House committees: Intelligence, and Energy and Commerce. Before running for the House of Representatives, Pompeo founded Thayer Aerospace, serving as CEO. He later was president of Sentry International, which makes oil field equipment.

He is a West Point graduate — top of his class. After leaving active duty, he attended and graduated from Harvard Law School, according to the CIA.

Haspel, according to the CIA, joined the agency in 1985 and held the title “chief of station” in several of her assignments.

She was named deputy director in February 2017. At that time, Pompeo called her “an exemplary intelligence officer and a devoted patriot.”

She has held other top CIA jobs, including deputy director of the National Clandestine Service, according to the CIA.

Check back for details on this developing story.