Trump to tout tax overhaul as boon for rural US

President Donald Trump plans to promote his tax overhaul law as a boon for rural America during an address to the American Farm Bureau Federation. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to promote his tax overhaul law as a boon for rural America during an address to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The White House released excerpts of the president’s prepared remarks Monday. Trump says most of the benefits of the legislation are “going to working families, small businesses and family farmers.”

The $1.5 trillion package that Trump signed into law last month provides generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and more modest reductions for middle- and low-income individuals and families.

Trump on Monday is set to become the first president in a quarter century to address the annual convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation. He will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for the remarks.