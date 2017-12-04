Trump scales back 2 big Utah national monuments

The Upper Gulch section of the Escalante Canyons within Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument features sheer sandstone walls, broken occasionally by tributary canyons. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed proclamations to formally scale back two sprawling national monuments in Utah: Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase Escalante.

Trump traveled to Salt Lake City to make the announcement and sign the declarations. The move is supported by Utah’s top Republican officials but opposed by tribes and environmental groups.

Trump said in a speech Monday at the Utah State Capitol that past presidential administrations had “severely abused” the purpose and spirt of a federal law that allows them to protect public lands by turning them into national monuments.

Trump says his action means that “public lands will once again be for public use.”

Roughly 2,000 demonstrators are lined up near the Utah State Capitol protesting the announcement. The vocal group gathered in wintry weather held signs like “Keep your tiny hands off our public lands” and chanted “Lock him up.”

Navajo protester and University of Utah student Shaniah Chee says wood-gathering in the area is essential to her tribe’s traditions. She calls the reduction a major loss.

A handful of counter-protesters also gathered to support Trump and the decision to scale back the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalate national monuments. Jason Lutu of Lehi works in construction and says he’s in favor of potential drilling or mining that could create jobs.