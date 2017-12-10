Trump signs order on health insurance, says ‘millions’ will be helped

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order on health care in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Thursday. | Evan Vucci/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump predicted Thursday that “millions and millions of people” will benefit from his action to unwind the Affordable Care Act.

He’s signed an executive order intended to make lower-premium plans more widely available.

Trump says the health care system “will get better” with his action, and the action will cost the federal government nothing while giving people more competition and choices Administration officials say it will let groups and associations sponsor coverage that can be marketed across state lines.

But the move is likely to encounter opposition from medical associations, consumer groups and even insurers — the same coalition that has blocked congressional Republicans. They say it would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage for healthy people would offer inferior coverage with significant gaps.

The changes Trump hopes to bring about could take months or even longer, according to administration officials who outlined the order for reporters Thursday morning. The proposals may not be finalized in time to affect coverage for 2019, let alone next year.

White House domestic policy director Andrew Bremberg said Trump still believes Congress needs to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, passed under Barack Obama. The White House described the order as first steps.

Trump, who signed the order in the White House’s Roosevelt Room surrounded by Vice President Mike Pence, members of his Cabinet and Congress, said it provides “Obamacare relief” for millions of Americans.

Trump is relying on the executive order because the Republican-controlled Congress has been unable to pass a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.