WASHINGTON – Been busy today and just starting to focus on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address tonight? It starts at 8 p.m. Chicago time.
Here’s your one-stop shop to find the Sun-Times stories on the State of the Union that we have posted on Monday and Tuesday. Consider this our concierge service for you, our readers:
- Guide to viewing the State of the Union on TV, online and much more
- Trump State of the Union speech excerpts; uses “New American Moment” phrase Hillary Clinton used
- The complete list of Donald Trump’s guests
- Who from Illinois is boycotting Trump’s speech
- The guests at the State of the Union tell another story; includes the guests of Illinois members of Congress
- Democrats pitch millennials on State of the Union day
- Illinois Reps. Hultgren, Schneider sitting together at the speech
- A list of the dozen Democrats boycotting Trump’s speech