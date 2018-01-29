Trump State of the Union 2018: How to watch on TV, online and much more

WASHINGTON – Coverage of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech kicks into high gear on Tuesday morning on cable news outlets, peaking at the start of Trump’s speech at 8 p.m. Central Time

Here’s a guide for you:

Before the speech: Before the 8 p.m. Central Time start of the speech – from later afternoon on – we’ll be watching to see if the White House will release excerpts of Trump’s speech. We’ll be posting excerpts, text and the transcript at the Sun-Times when they’re available.

Where: The speech takes place in the House chamber in the Capitol. The Senators, cabinet members, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Supreme Court members are all invited. Watch for….who from the Supreme Court attends. Officially this is called a Joint Session of Congress.

Designated Survivor: This is the real life situation that the ABC show “Designated Survivor” starring Kiefer Sutherland is based on. One cabinet member does not attend the State of the Union in case of a deadly attack. Who will be the 2018 designated survivor? We’ll tell you when we know.

Who will sit above President Trump? The picture from 2018 will likely look a lot like the photo on the top of this post from February, 2017. Above Trump will be Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan R-Wisc.



Television and radio coverage: This is the president’s biggest potential audience night because so many outlets are carrying the speech and the run-up to the address. That’s NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, MSNBC, C-SPAN, PBS and NPR.

Livestreaming: Find it at Whitehouse.gov, C-SPAN and on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The Democratic response: To be delivered by Rep. Joe Kennedy III D-Mass. He’s the nephew of Illinois Democratic governor hopeful Chris Kennedy.

Things to know about the history of the State of the Union speech: Did you know…

It was formally known as the Annual Message from 1790 to 1946. It began to be informally called the “state of the Union” message/address from 1942 to 1946. Since 1947 it has officially been known as the State of the Union Address.

All this from the House of Representatives State of the Union history.

NETWORK COVERAGE PLANS RELEASES

NBC

LESTER HOLT, JOINED BY SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, CHUCK TODD, MEGYN KELLY, TOM BROKAW & ANDREA MITCHELL, ANCHORS COVERAGE OF TRUMP’S FIRST STATE OF THE UNION Coverage Begins on NBC at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, January 30th Steve Kornacki and Katy Tur Host Special State of the Union Pre- and Post-Show, Available on YouTube and NBCNews.com JANUARY 18, 2018 – NBC News broadcasts complete coverage of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address and the Democratic Party’s response on Tuesday, January 30, led by “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt. Holt will be joined on set by TODAY co-anchor and NBC News chief legal analyst Savannah Guthrie, “Meet the Press” moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd, “Megyn Kelly TODAY” anchor Megyn Kelly, NBC News special correspondent Tom Brokaw and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell. Coverage begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PTacross the NBC television network. Holt will anchor “NBC Nightly News” from Washington that night. NBC News chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson will contribute to the broadcast from the White House, and NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt will report from inside the House Chamber at the Capitol. Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki and NBC News correspondent Katy Tur will host special State of the Union digital coverage, livestreaming on YouTube. Kornacki, Tur and special guests will break down highlights in 2017 politics, discuss viral moments from past addresses and share presidential trivia. NBCNews.com/SOTU will also offer complete coverage, including livestreams of the network special report and special digital coverage as well as a live blog with real-time fact-checking and analysis from the NBC News politics team.

CBS

CBS NEWS TO AIR PRIMETIME COVERAGE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S FIRST STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS ON TUESDAY, JAN. 30, 9:00-11:00 PM, ET CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 Streaming News Service, Will Begin Special Coverage at 5:00 PM, ET CBS News’ team coverage of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address and the Democratic response will be anchored by CBS THIS MORNING co-hosts Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, and Gayle King from New York and CBS EVENING NEWS anchor Jeff Glor from the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 30 (9:00 PM-11:00 PM, ET) on the CBS Television Network, CBSN and all CBS News platforms. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett; CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes; CBS News White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan; CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues; CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid; and CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid will provide on-the-ground reporting. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto will provide immediate reaction to the speech from Americans across the country. The CBS EVENING NEWS WITH JEFF GLOR will originate from the Capitol Tuesday (6:30-7:00 PM, ET) with special coverage ahead of the speech. CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service, will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the day across all platforms. CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano and CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY co-host Alex Wagner will anchor CBSN’s special coverage from New York beginning at 5:00 PM, ET, with extensive reporting from CBS News’ political reporters and contributors in D.C. In addition, CBSN will be providing reports from local journalists across the country, including Nevada, Missouri, Florida and Ohio, among others. CBSN will stream the network’s coverage beginning at 9:00 PM, ET, with the CBS News team continuing coverage on CBSN following the president’s speech and Democratic response. A full wrap-up and analysis will follow at 11:00 PM, ET. Appearing on CBS News’ coverage throughout the evening will be Dan Senor, Ed O’Keefe, Leslie Sanchez, Mustafa Tameez, Rachael Bade, Sabrina Siddiqui, Caitlin Huey-Burns, Molly Hooper, Lynda Tran, Alex Conant and others. CBS Newspath will have live preview pieces and full coverage on the address from Capitol Hill from correspondents Hena Doba and Mola Lenghi on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. CBS News Radio will offer live, anchored coverage of the address and the Democratic response on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 9:00 PM, ET, with CBS News Radio correspondent Steve Dorsey reporting live from inside the House chamber. CBS News Radio’s coverage will be available to the Network’s 450-plus affiliates, as well as on a web stream and the CBS News Radio apps for iPhone and Android devices.

FOX

FOX News Channel (FNC) will present live coverage of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address and the Democratic response from Washington, DC on Tuesday, January 30th, beginning at 9:00PM/ET. Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum will co-anchor the special coverage which will include analysis from FOX News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume, The Daily Briefing’s Dana Perino, The Five’s Juan Williams, FOX News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt and contributor Marie Harf. Additionally, chief White House correspondent John Roberts and chief Congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel will provide live reports from the White House and National Statuary Hall, respectively. On the FOX Broadcasting Company, FNC’s Shepard Smith will anchor separate live coverage beginning at 9:00PM/ET from Capitol Hill. Analysis will be provided by RealClearPolitics’ A.B. Stoddard, along with reports from FNC correspondent Peter Doocy from outside the Capitol. FNC’s special live programming will include: Tuesday, January 30th:

· 6:00-9:00AM/ET – FOX & Friends live from 101 Constitution Roof Terrace in Washington, DC · 2:00-3:00PM/ET – The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino live from 101 Constitution Roof Terrace in Washington, DC · 3:00-4:00PM/ET – Shepard Smith Reporting live from the Russell Senate Office Building rotunda in Washington, DC · 4:00-5:00PM/ET – Your World with Neil Cavuto live from 101 Constitution Roof Terrace in Washington, DC · 5:00-6:00PM/ET – The Five live from 101 Constitution Roof Terrace in Washington, DC · 7:00-8:00PM/ET – The Story with Martha MacCallum live from 101 Constitution Roof Terrace in Washington, DC · 8:00-9:00PM/ET – Tucker Carlson Tonight live from Washington, DC · 9:00-11:00PM/ET – State of the Union Address, the Democratic Response and post-address analysis co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum live from 101 Constitution Roof Terrace in Washington, DC · 11:00PM-12:00AM/ET – Hannity live from the Russell Senate Office Building rotunda in Washington, DC · 12:00-1:00AM/ET – The Ingraham Angle live from Washington, DC · 1:00-2:00AM/ET – FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream live from Washington, DC FOXNews.com will offer extensive pre-speech coverage and will live blog the entire event, beginning at 8PM/ET. Additionally, there will be a live video stream of the speech starting at 9PM/ET, which viewers can access via: http://www.foxnews.com. FOX News Radio (FNR) will offer coverage beginning at 8PM/ET, anchored by FNR’s White House correspondent Jon Decker and national correspondent Jared Halpern live from Washington, DC. Additionally, FNR will provide analysis of the president’s speech as well as the Democratic response. Listeners can log on at: http://www.foxnewsradio.com. FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for nearly 16 years and according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, is the most trusted television news source in the country. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in more than 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

ABC

ABC News announces special coverage of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address and theDemocratic response on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 on the ABC Television Network and ABC News Digital. Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead broadcast coverage (9:00 – 11:00 p.m., ET) from Washington, D.C. with “World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and “This Week” Co-anchor Martha Raddatz, “Nightline” Anchor Byron Pitts and Special Correspondent Matthew Dowd on what to expect from the speech and news following the remarks. ABC News’ powerhouse political team will report from the Capitol including Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl from the House Chamber, Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega from the Russell Balcony, and Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce from the National Statuary Hall. “World News Tonight” Weekend Anchor and Chief National Correspondent Tom Llamas, who covered theTrump campaign, will report from New York, Chief Foreign Correspondent Terry Moran will provide coveragefrom London on the international response, Senior Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas will report from Washington on the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Senior National Correspondent Matt Gutman will report from Tucson, Arizona interviewing people who have become motivated to vote based on the series of events in the past year and Correspondent Kenneth Moton will cover social media engagement. Political Analyst Cokie Roberts, The View Co-host Meghan McCain and Contributors Alex Castellanos and Stephanie Cutter will provide analysis throughout the night. Coverage kicks off on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” on Sunday, January 28, Muir will anchor “World News Tonight” and Pitts will anchor “Nightline” on Tuesday, January 30, and Stephanopoulos will anchor “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, January 31 from Washington, D.C. ABC News will offer State of the Union pre- and post-livestream coverage beginning at 8:15 p.m., ET onABCNews.com. Contributing Correspondent Devin Dwyer will anchor, Anchor Amna Nawaz will interview college students, and Political Director Rick Klein and White House Correspondent Tara Palmeri will provide context and analysis alongside aforementioned anchors and correspondents. For full-fledged coverage and fact checking of the State of the Union, visit ABCNews.com, ABC News social sites (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), and the ABC News OTT and mobile apps. ABC News Radio will provide a special one hour program titled, “Preview to the State of the Union,” at 8:06 p.m., ET and live coverage of the president’s address with Anchor Aaron Katersky and Correspondents Karen Travers from the White House and Stephanie Ramos from the Capitol, as well as analysis by Klein and Contributors Steve Roberts and Castellanos. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide live coverage of the State of the Union with Correspondents Serena Marshall and Lana Zak from Capitol Hill, as well as analysis from Correspondent Karen Travers and Klein for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

NPR