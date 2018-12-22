Trump staying in D.C. for Christmas

The shutdown will extend past Christmas because both houses of Congress have adjourned.| AP Photo

President Donald Trump will spend Christmas in Washington due to the partial government shutdown.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump’s wife, Melania, will fly back from Florida so they can spend the holiday together. Mrs. Trump and their 12-year-old son, Barron, flew down on Friday, hoping to keep the family’s tradition of celebrating Christmas in Palm Beach.

Trump also planned to leave Washington on Friday. But he stayed at the White House as the government hurtled toward a shutdown over his demand for $5.7 billion for a wall on the Mexico border. Democrats oppose a wall and have offered significantly less money than Trump wants.

The shutdown will extend past Christmas because both houses of Congress have adjourned.