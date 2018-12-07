Trump to nominate Bill Barr as attorney general; Heather Nauert as UN ambassador

President Donald Trump says State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is “under very serious consideration” to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Trump says he will “probably” make a decision on the nomination next week. | AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday said he will nominate William Barr to be his next attorney general and Heather Nauert to be the new United Nations ambassador.

Barr served as attorney general under the late President George H.W. Bush. Trump said he was “highly respected” and a “terrific man” who was “my first choice since day one.”

Barr, if confirmed, will replace ousted former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Nauert, a former FOX TV host, is a State Department spokesman. She will follow UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is stepping down.

Trump spoke briefly to the press pool on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One. Trump travels to Kansas City, Missouri, today.

This is a developing story. Please check back.