Trump ‘not happy’ with Health Secretary Price using private planes

President Donald Trump with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price in the Oval Office. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is “not happy” with his Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price after reports that Price used a private plane for official business.

And Trump says he let Price know it.

Asked whether he’s planning on firing Price, Trump responded: “We’ll see.”

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a trip to Indianapolis to sell his tax plan.

Price said Saturday he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done. He’s also said he welcomes the review.

A congressional committee is launching a wide-ranging examination of air travel by high-ranking Trump officials after reports that Price used pricey charters when cheaper commercial flights were available.

The House Oversight and Government Reform committee on Wednesday sent detailed records requests to the White House and 24 federal agencies.

Signed by committee’s top Republican and Democrat, the requests demand information on political appointees’ use of government planes for personal travel, as well as their use of private charters for official travel.

Congressional investigators are asking for records dating back to President Donald Trump’s first day in office.

Separately, the Health and Human Services inspector general’s office is also looking into some two dozen trips reportedly taken by Price.

Lawmakers are demanding records by Oct. 10.