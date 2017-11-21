Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

Wishbone, one of two turkeys pardoned by President Donald Trump, is previewed by members of the press, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at the White House briefing room in Washington. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to keep a pair of turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster.

Trump continued the annual presidential tradition during an event Tuesday in the White House Rose Garden. The act of leniency means 47-pound Drumstick and 36-pound Wishbone will instead get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm. First lady Melania Trump and son Barron joined the president for the light-hearted ceremony.

The White House sought public input to determine which gobbler should be pardoned. Trump says Drumstick was the winner, though both birds usually are given a reprieve.

President George H. W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 when he spared an unnamed, 50-pound turkey.

Trump was headed to his Florida estate later Tuesday for Thanksgiving.