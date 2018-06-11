Trump tweets that top economic adviser Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack

WASHINGTON — Trump tweets that top economic adviser Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack, is at Walter Reed medical center.

Kudlow came to Trump’s aid on Sunday, picking up the president’s criticism of Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the Group of Seven meeting in Canada. The president lashed out at Trudeau after the Canadian leader held a news conference to predict retaliation against U.S. tariffs.

From Air Force One, the president blasted Trudeau as “so meek and mild” during the “meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak.”

Kudlow appeared on television afterward saying Trudeau was “polarizing” and “really kind of stabbed us in the back.” The Canadian leader pulled a “sophomoric political stunt for domestic consumption,” Kudlow said, that amounted to “a betrayal.”

“Don’t blame Trump. It was Trudeau who started blasting Trump after he left, after the deals had been made.”

Trump chose Kudlow, a CNBC business news personality and former Reagan Administration official, in March to succeed Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive who left the administration over Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council.

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Associated Press contributed to this report.