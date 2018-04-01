Trump tweets threat to Mexico

President Donald Trump says he’ll stop Mexico’s “cash cow” unless it does more to stop its people from crossing into the U.S.

Trump tweets on Easter that Mexico is doing next to “NOTHING” to stop illegal immigration and laughs “at our dumb immigration laws.” The president adds that Mexico must “stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!”

The U.S., Canada and Mexico are currently renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement at Trump’s insistence. Trump says NAFTA hurts the U.S.

Trump promised during the presidential campaign to build a southern border wall to stop illegal immigration and drugs coming in from Mexico, but Congress has frustrated the president by not moving as quickly on the wall as he would like.