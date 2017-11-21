Trump may stump for Moore: ‘He totally denies’ child sex allegations

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Washington for a Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave his support to beleaguered Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling reporters that Alabama voters should not vote for Democrat Doug Jones because “we don’t need a liberal person in there.”

Asked if he believed the women who have accused Moore of improper sexual conduct when the women were children, Trump said “he totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen.”

“Let me just tell you, Roy Moore denies it,” the president told reporters before leaving Washington to spend Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, Fla. “That’s all I can say. He denies it. And, by the way, he totally denies it.”

Trump also noted that the alleged sexual molestation was 40 years ago.

“And I have to say, 40 years is a long time.”

Republican leaders have called on Moore to step aside.

Six women have accused him of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two have accused him of assault or molestation. Moore has denied the allegations.

“I can tell you one thing for sure,” Trump said. “We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat — Jones. I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on the military.

“We don’t need someone soft on crime like Jones,” the president said. “We don’t need a liberal person in there.”

Trump sidestepped questions on whether he would campaign for Moore, saying he would address that later.

“I’ll be letting you know next week,” Trump said.

The president declined to say whether Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, should resign because of the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“As far as Franken is concerned, he’s going to have to speak for himself,” the president said. “I’d rather have him speak for himself.”

Asked what his message to women, Trump said “it’s a very special time.”

“Women are very special. I think it’s a very special time because a lot of things are coming out, and I think that’s good for our society, and I think it’s very, very good for women. And I’m very happy a lot of these things are coming out, and I’m very happy it’s being exposed.”

Contributing: Associated Press