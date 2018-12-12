2 shot in Chicago Tuesday

Two people were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

It was the second day with single-digit shooting victims, following a violent Sunday when 22 people were shot — two of them fatally.

The last reported shooting Tuesday wounded a man in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was walking about 4:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in the back, according to Chicago police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The other victim was wounded in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 32-year-old man was walking down the street at 12:05 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Indiana when a bring-colored minivan approached and someone inside fired shots, according to police.

The man was shot in the wrist and foot and taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Three people were wounded in shootings on Monday.