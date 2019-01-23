1 killed, 4 wounded in Tuesday gun violence across Chicago

A man was killed and four others wounded in gun violence Wednesday across Chicago

The man was found unresponsive in an alley just before 6 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Flournoy Street in West Garfield Park, Chicago police said. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

The man, who was about 60 years old, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

Police were conducting a homicide investigation. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his identity.

A woman was shot in what may have been a domestic dispute Tuesday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 46-year-old was shot in the upper right leg at 11:48 a.m. in the 900 block of West 68th Street, according to police. She was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center. No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

At 10:30 a.m., two men were shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

They were standing outside in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting, according to police. The shooter, who was wearing a black hoodie and “short, red pants,” ran away after the attack.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and elbow and was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other man, 18, was shot in the right hand and thigh and was taken to the same hospital.

Before dawn, a 28-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Hegewisch area on the Far South Side.

He was driving about 2:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 127th Street when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in his lower back and took himself to Roseland Hospital, police said. He was unable to tell investigators more about the shooter’s vehicle.

On Monday, two people were wounded in shootings across the city.