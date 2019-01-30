3 wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago

At least three people were wounded in gun violence Tuesday across Chicago, including a 67-year-old shot in the head in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

He was sitting inside a home at 5:20 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain in the 2600 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the back of the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, police said.

Before noon, a man was shot while shoveling snow in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 33-year-old was outside shoveling when a white four-door vehicle drove up and three males got out. One of the males fired shots, striking the man in the shoulder about 10:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of West 83rd Street, according to police. He took himself to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 21-year-old was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

About 12:25 a.m., the man was shot by someone he had been arguing with on the third floor of a building in the 5000 block of South Washington Park Court, Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center with three gunshots to the abdomen and one to the shoulder, police said. The shooter, who the victim knew beforehand, is not in custody.