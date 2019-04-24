5 shot — 1 fatally — Tuesday in Chicago

A man was shot dead and four others were injured Tuesday in gun violence around Chicago.

In the day’s fatal shooting, a 26-year-old man was killed and 27-year-old injured in front of an Englewood elementary school on the South Side.

The two men were sitting about 9:35 p.m. in a parked vehicle outside Sherwood Elementary School in the 200 block of West 57th Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old was shot in the face and torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other man was struck in the leg and arm. His condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Just minutes earlier, a man was critically injured across town on the Near North Side.

The 21-year-old was standing in a group of people about 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Goethe Street in Old Town when two people approached on foot and fired shots, police said.

The man was hit in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

In the last reported shooting of the day, a man was shot in a drive-by in Marquette Park on the South Side.

The man, 21, was walking at 11:42 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone in a red sedan fired shots at him, police said.

The man was struck in the left leg and taken to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

The day’s first reported shooting happened about 9:35 a.m. when a teenager was shot in the foot in Lawndale on the West Side.

Someone in a passing black sedan shot at the 17-year-old in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, according to police.

The teenager was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

On Monday, 12 people were shot — 1 fatally — in Chicago.

