1 killed, 9 wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago

Ten people were shot — one of them fatally — Tuesday in Chicago, marking the fourth consecutive day that the number of shooting victims rose to double digits.

One man was killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting in Roseland on the South Side.

The two men were walking about 10:16 p.m. in the first block of East 102nd Place when someone inside of a passing gray Kia SUV fired at them, Chicago police said.

One man, 23, was shot in the back and pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other man, 30, was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized. Area South detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings, three men were wounded in a drive-by attack in Englewood on the South Side.

They were standing outside a vehicle about 9:35 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

One man, 32, was struck in the head and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Another man, 53, was shot several times in his lower extremities, and a third man, 44, was struck in his thigh. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The conditions of all three men have been stabilized, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

Two teenaged boys were also shot in separate incidents. The latest happened in Gresham on the South Side.

The 16-year-old was standing about 8:50 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Morgan Street when someone in a car fired shots, police said.

The boy was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

The first incident, also the first reported shooting of the day, happened just before 1 p.m. in South Chicago.

The 16-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Escanaba Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The boy was struck in the back about 12:55 p.m. and took himself to Trinity Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized and he was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Area South detectives are investigating.

Other non-fatal shootings Tuesday included:

On Monday, three people were killed and 12 injured in shootings across Chicago.

