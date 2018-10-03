Tuesday shootings leave 3 dead, 8 others wounded

Tuesday’s spate of gun violence killed three people and wounded eight others across the city.

From 12:20 a.m. to just before midnight, 11 people total were shot, three fatally, according to Chicago police.

The night started with a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

A 31-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 12:20 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Halsted Street when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in his right arm and was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The first homicide unfurled ten minutes later at a gas station on the border of the South Side Chatham and Grand Crossing neighborhoods.

About 12:30 a.m., 27-year-old Anthony Carter was standing next to a vehicle at the Falcoln Fuel at 834 E. 79th St. when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Carter was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to authorities. He lived in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

No one was in custody early Tuesday as detectives investigated the shooting.

After the sun rose, the next shooting occurred when a man crashed his vehicle after being shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was driving at 11:51 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Yates when the other vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in his calf, police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

In the afternoon, a man was found shot to death on the border of the Gresham and Wrightwood neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

The man, who is thought to be between the ages of 18 and 24, was found about 5:15 p.m. lying face down in a parking lot in the 7800 block of South Western, police said. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

A 28-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in the evening on the Near West Side.

He was riding a bike about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of North Hoyne when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in his hip, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Down in the Far South Side, a man was shot to death in the Burnside neighborhood.

At 9:53 p.m., the 35-year-old was shot in the 9100 block of South Ellis, police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital with a critical gunshot wound to his right side.

He was pronounced dead late Tuesday, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

A pair of keys were left on the street near the shell casings. A bike was also abandoned nearby.

Close by, a man sitting inside a parked truck was shot minutes later in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 31-year-old was shot at 9:56 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Vernon, police said. The gunfire came from a person inside a dark sports-utility vehicle.

He was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The bullet pierced his abdomen.

At 10:55 p.m., two men were shot while walking down a sidewalk in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 26-year-old and a 25-year-old man were shot by someone in an alley in the 900 block of North Richmond, police said.

The first man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound in the right thigh, while the other was shot in the right leg and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. Both were “in stable condition.”

In the same neighborhood, a man was struck by a bullet at 11:10 p.m. while riding in the passenger side of a vehicle headed southbound in the 3400 block of West Augusta, police said.

He heard shots, felt pain in his left buttocks and was taken to Loretto Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The last shooting of the day occurred at 11:53 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

A 26-year-old was standing on the 3800 block of West Adams when someone in a silver sedan fired multiple shots at him, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left shoulder, police said. His condition was stabilized.