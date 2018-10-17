Tuesday shootings leave 4 wounded, none dead

At least four people were shot — none fatally — in Chicago between about 2 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The day’s most recent reported gun violence left a 16-year-old girl wounded late afternoon in the West Chatham neighborhood.

The girl was walking with a friend about 4:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Perry Avenue when someone got out of a vehicle and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The girl was walking with a friend about 4:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Perry Avenue when someone got out of a vehicle and fired shots, police said. She was struck in the buttocks, leg and arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

An hour earlier, a 38-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in the afternoon near the Southwest Side border of the Lawndale and Homan Square neighborhoods.

At 3:23 p.m., the man was shot in his right shoulder in the 700 block of South Independence, police said.

He was listed in good condition after showing up at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He later checked himself out of the hospital after failing to cooperate with investigators. As a result, the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

Another man was wounded in a shooting that occurred during the afternoon on the border of the Humboldt Park and East Garfield Park neighborhoods on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was walking about 12:50 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in his knee, police said. He was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.

Tuesday’s first shooting occurred early in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain at 2:01 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Diversey Avenue, police said. He was shot in his right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

On Monday, four people were wounded and one elderly woman was shot to death in citywide gun violence.