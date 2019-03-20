5 people wounded Tuesday in gun violence across Chicago

Gun violence in Chicago left five people wounded Tuesday, including a man shot in Englewood as he rode a bicycle.

The 25-year-old was riding his bike in the 5900 block of South Sangamon at 8:30 p.m. when someone in a passing black vehicle fired shots, striking him in the thigh, Chicago police said. The vehicle drove off northbound.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.

About the same time, teenager was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 16-year-old boy was walking about 8:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Douglas when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

About 15 minutes earlier, two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The men, ages 23 and 27, were walking about 8:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Argyle when another male approached them and opened fire, police said. The older man was hit multiple times, while the younger man was struck in his jaw.

Both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where the older man was listed in critical condition and the younger man’s condition was stabilized, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

In the first reported shooting of the day, a man was critically wounded in Englewood.

The 33-year-old was walking at 3:33 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Paulina when someone approached and fired shots, striking him multiple times, according to police. The shooter ran off.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

On Tuesday, at lease six people were wounded in shootings across the city.