3 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday in shootings across Chicago

Three people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday, including a man killed in the West Garfield park neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was shot in the back at 10:54 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area North Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Another shooting wounded two teenage boys in the South Side Marquette Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-olds were standing at the mouth of an alley at 3:05 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Western Avenue when two males approached in a vehicle, police said. One of the males rolled down a window, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

One teen was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the leg, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.