4 shot — 1 fatally — in Tuesday shootings

Chicago police investigate the scene where a man was shot Tuesday morning in the 4900 block of West Huron. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed and three others wounded in Chicago gun violence within 24 hours Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was shot at 7:05 p.m. in the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.

The next most recent shooting wounded a man in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 27-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg at 1:53 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Ferdinand, according to police. He told officers he was walking when someone shot at him and ran away.

The man showed up at Norwegian American Hospital for treatment, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Hours earlier, a woman was shot while riding in a vehicle in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle about 11:20 a.m. when an SUV pulled alongside her vehicle in the 4000 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police.

Someone in the SUV demanded that she and her driver get out and then fired shots at her vehicle when her driver tried to pull away, police said.

The woman was struck in the hip and driven to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was stabilized and transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to police.

The first shooting Tuesday wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:15 a.m., the 30-year-old was found on a street in the 4900 block of West Huron, according to police. He had gunshot wounds in his face and left hand.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition. Area North detectives were investigating.

On Monday, four teenagers were wounded in shootings across Chicago.