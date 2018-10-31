8 shot — 1 fatally — Tuesday in Chicago

A man was killed and seven others were wounded Tuesday in Chicago gun violence over a 24 hour period.

The homicide happened about 3:25 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to police. Two men were sitting in a vehicle at the intersection of 53rd Street and Ashland when gunmen hopped out of another vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in his head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Another man, 25, suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, police said. His condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

The last nonfatal shooting on Tuesday also happened in the Back of the Yards. About 6:55 p.m., a 25-year-old man was getting out of a vehicle in the 5000 block of South Hermitage when he heard a gunshot and realized he’d been struck in the right side of his body, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

In another shootings, two people were wounded, one of them critically, in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were walking about 5:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 30th Street when they heard shots ring out, according to police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The man was shot in his upper back and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Less than an hour earlier, two men were wounded in a shooting in the Fernwood neighborhood on the South Side. The men, ages 26 and 30, were standing about 4:20 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 10000 block of South Perry when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been shot, according to police.

The older man suffered gunshot wounds to his lower back and left thigh, while the younger man was struck in his buttocks, police said. Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the older man was in critical condition and the younger man’s condition was stabilized.

The first shooting Tuesday wounded a 17-year-old boy in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. Someone got out of a white Jeep at 9:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Avers and fired multiple times, striking the boy in the left shoulder, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

On Monday, six people were wounded in citywide shootings.