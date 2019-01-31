Smash-and-grab burglars target bike shops in Ravenswood, Lincoln Park

Multiple smash-and-grab burglaries have been reported this month in bike shops in the Ravenswood and Lincoln Park neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each case, a group of burglars forced entry to the shop by smashing the glass in the front door, according to a business alert from Chicago police. They took bikes and used them to get away.

Two of the break-ins happened in the 4700 block of North Damen Avenue, first about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 and again about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, police said. The third happened about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 2400 block of North Clark Street.

Turin Bicycle, 4710 N. Damen, posted about the break-in Jan. 12 on its Facebook page. The shop reported that two of its “Willy” single cross bicycles were stolen.

No description was available for the suspects, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.