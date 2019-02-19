TV shoot to disrupt Loop traffic Wednesday

A television shoot will shut down traffic for more than 13 hours Wednesday around the intersection of Lake Street and Stetson Avenue in the Loop.

From 3 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the filming of a Chicago Med episode will require the closure of Lake from Stetson to Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Stetson will also be shut down from Randolph to South Water streets.

Additionally, there will be intermittent closures of Beaubien Court from Randolph to Lake, CDOT said.

Drivers can use Michigan or Columbus Drive to travel north or south instead of Stetson, CDOT said. Motorists traveling east or west can use Wacker Drive as an alternate.