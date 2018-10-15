Cryptic tweet from Chance the Rapper prompts calls for him to run for mayor

Chance The Rapper tweeted part of a song lyric Monday and sent Twitter into a tizzy. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chance the Rapper tossed out the second half a line from one of his songs on Monday morning, prompting a swarm of Twitter followers to urge him to come through with the first half.

Just after noon, Chance tweeted: “Im thinkin maybe I should” – part of a line from his 2015 song “Somewhere in Paradise.”

But it begged the question — should what? Was the answer in the song? Because here’s the opening lines, including that key phrase:

“Chancelor the rapper, Chatham the hood

“Santa to children, had to bag up the good

“They say I’m saving my city, say I’m staying for good

“They screaming Chano for mayor, I’m thinking maybe I should”

Indeed, within an hour the tweet had about 220 replies, many from people urging him to run for mayor — though many others told him to drop another album.

Chance hadn’t tweeted anything to clarify, though it is worth noting that his father, Ken Bennett, is supporting another mayoral candidate, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (Chance’s given name is Chancelor Bennett).

Ken Bennett did not respond to a request for comment.

The Chatham-born rapper and activist has never officially thrown his iconic “3” hat into the ring for a mayoral run, but in 2017 a collective of his fans created the website chanoformayor.com urging Bennett to enter the race to challenge Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The website has no official connetion with Chance.

Emanuel announced last month he would not seek reelection at the end of his current term.