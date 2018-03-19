Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Twenty people were shot, seven fatally, over the weekend in Chicago.
- Ten people were injured when a CTA bus was rear-ended early Monday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
- Late Sunday, a 20-year-old man was shot outside Peace House in Englewood.
- Also late Sunday, a man was fatally shot after he was approached by a group of people on the Near North Side.
- Another man died Sunday night after he was shot near a CTA Green Line stop in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- A man was taken into custody by a SWAT team Sunday night in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
