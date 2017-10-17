Two arrested after crashing, running away from police in NW Indiana

A man and woman who ran away from police after crashing their car last week in northwest Indiana have been arrested.

Alejandro Andrade Anguiano, 22, of Hammond faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and possession of cocaine; and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, dealing in marijuana, and reckless driving, according to Indiana State Police.

Rebecca Reyes, 18, also of Hammond, faces misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, false informing, and dealing in marijuana, police said.

At 11:24 p.m. Oct. 9, a trooper tried to pull over a black 2009 Lincoln near Calumet Avenue and 142nd Street in Hammond for a traffic violation, police said.

The car ran a red light and took off with the trooper in pursuit, police said. The car continued into Munster, where drugs were thrown out the car window.

The Lincoln eventually crashed near Sunset Lane and Manor Avenue in Munster, police said.

A foot chase ensued, but Anguiano and Reyes got away, police said. The drugs thrown from the car—115 grams of marijuana and 15 grams of cocaine—were recovered.

About 2:30 p.m. Monday, authorities served an arrest warrant at a home in Hammond, police said. Anguiano was arrested without incident, and Reyes was found hiding under a blanket in the basement.

Reyes had filed a false stolen vehicle report with Hammond police on Oct. 10, police said.

Both were being held at the Lake County Jail.