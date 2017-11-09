Two-block stretch of Wabash in River North to close this weekend

A two-block stretch of Wabash Avenue in River North will be closed this weekend for the installation of a tower crane.

Wabash Avenue will close between Illinois and Kinzie streets at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to last through Sunday, though a specific time was not given, according to CDOT. Wabash will reopen when the installation of the crane has been completed.

Southbound traffic on Wabash will be detoured to westbound Grand Avenue and then south on State Street to eastbound Wacker Drive, then back to Wabash to head south.