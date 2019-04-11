Two buildings catch fire in Grand Crossing, residents displaced

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a blaze that damaged two buildings in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Fire crews arrived at 6:05 a.m. Thursday to a building on fire in the 7300 block of South Kimbark Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said. The fire spread to a neighboring building, and was struck out at 6:53 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire, but multiple people have been displaced from the two-and-a-half-story building where the fire began, the fire department said. The adjacent building was vacant.

The fire began in the rear of the primary building, the fire department said. It was not immediately clear what ignited the fire or what the extent of the damage was.

Less than a month ago, a fire engulfed two vacant buildings a few blocks away in the 6900 block of South Kimbark.