Two-car crash reported in Iroquois County

A two-car crash was reported Monday afternoon in Iroquois County.

At 12:49 p.m. a white 2005 Dodge Van was driving east on Iroquois County Road and didn’t yield to a black 2012 Dodge 4-door traveling north on Route 45/53, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The Dodge crashed into the van at intersection, ISP said. Both vehicles came to a stop in the northbound ditch.

Both drivers and a passenger were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, ISP said. The driver of the van was issued a citation for failure to yield at stop intersection.