One carjacker dead, another critical after crashing stolen vehicle

One carjacker was killed and another was critically injured when they crashed a stolen vehicle while being chased by police Wednesday morning on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 9:48 a.m., the masked suspects carjacked the male at gunpoint as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1000 block of West 61st Street, according to Chicago Police.

They drove off in the stolen vehicle with police chasing them.

The stolen vehicle crashed in the 4900 block of South Wentworth less than ten minutes later, police said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other suspect was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.