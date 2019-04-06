Two charged in predatory towing scam

Two men are facing felony charges after impersonating city workers in a predatory towing operation.

Brighton Park residents Angel Camacho, 26, and Jon Twist, 30, each face one count of tower solicitation at the scene, Chicago police said. Twist faces an additional misdemeanor charge of possession of a police scanner.

About 6:15 a.m. Friday, a semi truck hit a stationary object at the corner of Racine Avenue and Pershing Road, police said. The driver contacted his company’s dispatch and was waiting for a tow when Camacho and Twist, allegedly dressed in clothing bearing the city’s official seal, arrived with their own tow truck.

The men approached the driver and said they were sent by the Chicago Police Department to tow the truck and trailer, police said. Officers arrived on the scene soon after, found the clothing and a police scanner and took both men into custody.

This is one of several predatory towing incidents that have occurred in the 8th, 9th and 10th districts on the Southwest Side, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. Police believe the scheme may be gang-related due to their prior knowledge of the suspects and patterns they’ve noticed in multiple incidents, Guglielmi said.

In a pair of tweets Saturday, Guglielmi shared photos of the clothing Camacho and Twist were alleged to be wearing and warned residents that an authorized tow truck “will never just show up” at an accident.

If you're involved in an accident, a tow truck will never just show up. Authorized city tow services will also present you with documentation of the request and you could always verify the legitimacy of a tow operator by calling #ChicagoPolice & @ChicagoOEMC — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 6, 2019

Camacho and Twist are due in bond court Saturday.

