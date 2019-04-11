Two charged in vehicular hijacking

Two men are facing felony charges after crashing a stolen vehicle.

Marleak Ousley, 20, of Grand Boulevard on the South Side was charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing.

Gino Dameron, 24, of south suburban Calumet City was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Chicago police said.

Dameron and Ousley were arrested about 5 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of South Woodlawn Avenue after they fled a traffic stop and crashed the 2012 Audi Q5 they were driving, police said. The Audi was the same vehicle that had been stolen from a 25-year-old woman about 1:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

According to police, the woman was loading items into the vehicle on the passenger side when someone got in the driver’s seat and drove off. The next day, officers investigating the hijacking spotted the car in the 5500 block of South Princeton Avenue and attempted to stop it, resulting in the crash, police said. No injuries were reported.

Dameron and Ousley are due in court Thursday.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.