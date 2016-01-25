Two Chicago Police officers injured during North Side fire

Two Chicago Police officers and a third person were injured during a fire Monday morning in the West Ridge neighborhood on the North Side.

The blaze was reported in the 1900 block of West Granville about 10:40 a.m., according to police.

Two officers were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where they were treated for minor injuries, police said.

A third person was also taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said.

Additional details were not available.