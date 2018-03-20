Two city workers killed in separate weekend shootings

Darnell Simmons (left) and Terrell Jones, both City of Chicago employees, were shot to death in separate incidents over the weekend. | Laborers' Local 1001

Two City of Chicago workers were shot to death in separate incidents over the weekend on the city’s South and West sides.

Most recently, 49-year-old Darnell L. Simmons was shot about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Central Avenue in Austin, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Simmons, who lived in Austin, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.

Terrell L. Jones, 32, and a 27-year-old man were traveling south in a Chevrolet Equinox at 10:33 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Ashland when two males got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, authorities said. Jones was shot multiple times, while the other man suffered a graze wound to his hand.

Emergency crews responded after the men drove themselves to the Englewood District Chicago Police station at 1438 W. 63rd St., police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where Jones was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m. and the other man’s condition was stabilized.

Both Simmons and Jones were members of Laborers’ Local 1001, which represents city workers, according to a statement from the union.

“As residents of the City of Chicago we have all experienced the senseless violence of our City first hand but when it hits this close to home there are no words to express our outrage and pain for the senseless murder of both of these good family men,” the union wrote in the statement.

City records identify both men as employees of the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. A representative for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

Andrew Holmes, a community activist working with the Jones’ family, said Jones worked in the streets and sanitation department’s Bureau of Forestry.

A representative for the bureau declined to comment Monday.

Holmes is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting.

Jones is survived by his family, including three young children, Holmes said.