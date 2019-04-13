Two guns recovered in Evanston traffic stop

Evanston police recovered two guns in a traffic stop that led to the arrest of three people.

An officer stopped a gray Nissan about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Dempster Street and Dodge Avenue after he noticed the vehicle had illegally tinted windows, Evanston police said. The officer confirmed the tint was illegal, smelled pot coming from the vehicle and began to search it after additional officers arrived.

Officers recovered two handguns, ammunition, marijuana, Xanax, bags and scales from the vehicle, police said. Emily Correa, 18, and Malik Jackson, 19, admitted to owning the weapons.

Correa was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to multiple misdemeanors, police said.

Jackson was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one for carrying a gun without a firearm owner identification card and the other for carrying a gun without a concealed carry license, police said. He was also charged with multiple misdemeanors.

Carlos Gonzalez, 19, the driver of the Nissan, was cited for illegal window tint and charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition, police said. One more person was cited for possession of cannabis while two additional occupants were not charged or cited.

Bond for Correa and Jackson was set at $20,000 and they are both due in court May 2. Gonzalez posted $1,500 bail and was released.