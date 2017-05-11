Two homes burglarized Saturday night in Bloomingdale

Two homes were burglarized Saturday night in northwest suburban Bloomingdale.

The burglaries happened about 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Franklin and the 100 block of West Street, according to Bloomingdale police.

Residents were home during both burglaries, police said.

A suspect in one of the incidents was described as a male of average height, possibly heavyset, wearing dark clothing and a winter hat, police said.

“We have a safe community, but we do not want to give the bad guys an advantage…” police said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 911 or (630) 529-9868.