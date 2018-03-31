Two in critical condition following three-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake

Three drivers were injured, two of them critically, in a crash Friday morning in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Authorities and emergency personnel responded about 6:45 a.m. to the crash at Randall Road and Alexandra Boulevard, discovering three vehicles with significant damage, according to the Crystal Lake Police Department.

The CLPD Accident Investigation Team determined that one of the vehicles was attempting to turn north onto Randall Road from Alexandria Boulevard when it collided with a southbound vehicle on Randall Road. The southbound vehicle then entered the northbound lane and collided with the third vehicle.

All three were hospitalized, with two in critical condition, police said. The third driver’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.