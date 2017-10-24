Two injured in I-294 crash in Chicago Ridge

Two people were injured in a crash that left a semi truck turned over and blocking all lanes of traffic Tuesday morning on I-294 near southwest suburban Chicago Ridge.

A silver 2007 Chevrolet Uplander was southbound on I-294 near 95th Street at 9:25 a.m. when the driver made a lane change from the middle right lane to the far right lane, and sideswiped a white Kenworth semi, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash caused the semi-trailer to turn over and block all lanes of traffic, police said.

The semi driver, a 47-year-old Chicago man, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The passenger in the Chevrolet, a 21-year-old Wheaton man, was taken to Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights. Both suffered minor injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The left three lanes will be shut down until the trailer is removed, police said. The far right lane will be open for vehicles to pass through slowly.